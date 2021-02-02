Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower

The building itself is deemed “alternative work space" by the company in contrast to the more traditional office space in the three 22-story buildings that will surround the helix, which will be slightly taller than the other three buildings.

Because skyscrapers are banned in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon buildings will be among the tallest in Arlington County, from some vantage points the helix will dominate the region's skyline like no building other than the Washington Monument.

In a statement Matt de Ferranti, chairman of the Arlington County Board, called the helix design “interesting” and said county residents would have a chance to weigh in on the design before it's approved.

“Neighbors and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to review the design concept in further detail and multiple opportunities to comment. We expect that the plans will come before the County’s Planning Commission and County Board by the end of the year for final consideration,” he said.

The company hopes to begin work next year with a projected completion date of 2025.

