Heartbroken parents to sue a year after 9 troops died at sea

Instead, they are asking the military to support the lawsuit and pull its amphibious assault vehicles out of the water until the problem is resolved by the manufacturer. The Marine Corps did that for months while the accident was investigated, but recently troops have been back inside them in the water.

The troops who died were inside a decades-old amphibious vehicle, but lawyers said the newer ones, including a line now in production, have the same issue, which is why they are suing.

BAE Systems has a $366 million contract with the Marine Corps to produce 72 amphibious combat vehicles, which will replace the AAVs.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that “a comprehensive review of amphibious operations is being conducted by senior Marine Corps and Navy personnel" and that it is taking numerous actions to improve safety standards, including training troops to escape amphibious vehicles and ensuring the units using them are proficient in their skills. But it stopped short of saying it would stop using the AAVs.

It said it continues to mourn the loss of troops and is making safety a priority.

Christiana Sweetwood of Danville, Virginia, said she never wants another mother to experience what she has over the past year.