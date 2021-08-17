Heir: Sacklers won't settle unless freed from opioid suits

Suits against the company and the Sacklers, including from several states, have been paused since Purdue filed for bankruptcy nearly two years ago. If the reorganization is approved as it is, it would freeze those forever. Sackler family members are also seeking protections from future lawsuits over opioids and any actions involving Purdue, even those that had nothing to do with the drugs.

The Purdue reorganization plan does have costs for Sackler family members. They would be required to give up ownership of the company, with future profits going to abate the opioid crisis. They would also have to contribute a total of $4.5 billion in cash and a charitable fund over time. That money is also slated to go to efforts to battle the crisis, with a share of it going to victims and their families.

But a report commissioned by a group of state attorneys general said that because most of the payments come years from now, family members could use investment returns and interest to build even greater wealth while they make the payments. The family's collective wealth is estimated at nearly $11 billion, with much of that built on sales from OxyContin.

In the hearing Tuesday, David Sackler, who served on the company's board from 2012 until 2018, was asked whether the family would emerge with more money in a decade when its share would be paid off, than it has now.