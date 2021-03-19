Here's how unhoused people can get the $1,400 stimulus check -- and how others can help

As the third round of stimulus payments goes out, many Americans are obsessively checking their bank accounts. But more than half a million people in the U.S. might not have a bank account to eye or a mailbox to open — or even a check on the way.

People experiencing homelessness are at risk of not receiving the latest payment at all.

It's not an eligibility issue. It's about access.

The full $1,400 payment should go to any individual who earns less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn less than $112,500, and married couples who earn less than $150,000.

But because the government uses tax information to identify and send payments, many unhoused people who don't file taxes because of their low income are left out.

Advocates and solutions for unhoused people can help them overcome barriers and receive their stimulus payments.

The biggest issue: Not filing taxes