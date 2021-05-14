Here's what's next for consumers, fuel supply and pipelines after the Colonial hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's largest fuel pipeline is flowing again after the company that runs it was hit by a gang of hackers. But long lines remain at gas stations throughout the Southeast. That's because drivers are buying more gasoline than they need, draining supplies at filling stations. Plus, there are logistical hurdles slowing fuel deliveries from the Colonial Pipeline.

The incident was one of a series of wake-up calls about the growing threat hackers pose to the nation's critical infrastructure. Ransomware attacks, where hackers demand large sums of money to decrypt stolen data or to prevent it from being leaked online, have hit thousands of businesses and hundreds of health care centers in the U.S. in the past year.

Questions remain about what steps companies or government officials should take to buttress defenses against cyberattacks:

***

Bussewitz reported from New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0