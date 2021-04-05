High court nixes Alex Jones' appeal in Newtown shooting case

Jones' attorney, Norman Pattis, called the court's decision “a disappointment.”

“Judge Bellis, and the Connecticut Supreme Court, asserted frightening and standardless power over the extrajudicial statements of litigants,” Pattis said in an email to The Associated Press. "Mr. Jones never threatened anyone; had he done so, he would have been charged with a crime. We are inching our way case-by-case toward a toothless, politically correct, First Amendment.”

Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers for the families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and the FBI agent.

The sanction came after Jones, on Infowars in 2019, accused an attorney for the families, Christopher Mattei, of planting child pornography that was found in email metadata files that Jones turned over to the Sandy Hook families’ lawyers. Pattis has said the pornography was in emails sent to Jones that were never opened.

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn,” Jones said on the show. “One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”

Jones showed a photo of Mattei, a former federal prosecutor, and said, “I'm done. Total war. You want it? You got it.”