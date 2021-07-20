Hoe no! Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group

Facebook uses both human moderators and artificial intelligence to root out material that goes against its rules. In this case, a human likely would have known that a hoe in a gardening group is likely not an instance of harassment or bullying. But AI is not always good at context and the nuances of language.

It also misses a lot — users often complain that they report violent or abusive language and Facebook rules that it's not in violation of its community standards. Misinformation on vaccines and elections has been a long-running and well-documented problem for the social media company. On the flip side are groups like Licata's that get caught up in overly zealous algorithms.

“And so I contacted Facebook, which was useless. How do you do that?" she said. “You know, I said this is a gardening group, a hoe is gardening tool."

Licata said she never heard from a person and Facebook, and found navigating the social network's system of surveys and ways to try to set the record straight was futile.