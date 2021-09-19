Hong Kong shares lead Asia lower; Tokyo and Shanghai closed

Henderson Land Development dropped 12% and New World Development lost 11% amid reports that China would tighten oversight over the property sector in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 3.9% to 23,955.18 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 2% to 7,254.10. Markets were closed in mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia.

“Asia is off to a nervous start today with liquidity seriously thinned by holidays," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. “The list of circling sharks is long, starting with increasing noise from the U.S. about the debt ceiling."

The Fed is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update on Wednesday. The central bank has said higher costs for raw materials and consumer goods are still likely to be temporary as the economy recovers, but analysts worry that higher prices could stick around and dent companies’ bottom lines while also crimping spending.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.37% from 1.38% on Friday.

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday, marking a feeble ending to an up-and-down week of trading. The S&P 500 index lost 0.9% to 4,432.99, for its second straight weekly loss.