How billionaire is using financial muscle for racial equity

Q: The Phoenix Suns have pledged $10 million as part of the league's 10-year $300 million commitment to establish the NBA Foundation. Why did you decide to commit another $10 million in March? And do you believe billionaires, like yourself, should be doing more to advance racial equity following the national protests last year?

A: There’s a personal story around that. I came to the U.S. from Iran without speaking a word of English when I was 12. I was in Phoenix, and lived in a small one-bedroom apartment on the wrong side of the tracks, so to speak. And I learned English by watching a lot of TV, including watching the NBA finals. It was the Suns against the Celtics in 1976. So when I was given the opportunity and the privilege to be an owner in 2009, I pinched myself. I have been pinching myself since then. I’ve been very fortunate to have been in the U.S., t has allowed me to be where I am.