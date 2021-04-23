How struggling households can get federal rental assistance

WHO QUALIFIES

There is some flexibility for states to adapt the program, but in general, the federal relief money is available to those who earn 80% or less of the area median income in their area and have experienced some sort of COVID-related hardship. Preference is given to those with 50% or less of median income for their area.

The application can be made by the household in need or the landlord on behalf of the household. Usually the money will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.

However, some landlords may not want to participate because it requires a certain amount of paperwork and some concessions, such as potentially agreeing not to raise the rent or evict the tenant for a period of time.

If a landlord does not wish to participate, funds may be paid directly to the eligible household.

WHERE TO GO

Renters who need help should reach out to their local housing authority to find out if they qualify for federal relief as well as any local aid.

The federal rent relief money is sent to states, U.S. territories, local governments and tribes to administer through programs in their area. However, it took some time for the money to make its way to these organizations.