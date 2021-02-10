How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

Tax filing season will start a bit later this year and look a bit different, too. That's because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time, too. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits — or someone filed a fake claim in your name — there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits.

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12. Here's what you should know before you file:

MORE ON JOB/INCOME LOSSES

Lost a job or income? Don't lose access to key tax credits

Americans who lost their job or some of their income in 2020 should pay attention to a new, one-time provision that ensures they don't lose access to valuable tax credits as well.

The “lookback” rule allows taxpayers to use either their 2019 or 2020 income, whichever is most beneficial, in order to get the most out of the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. These are considered the two most valuable tax credits for low- and moderate-income working families.