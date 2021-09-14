How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw

It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete. You might want to update overnight or wait until you have time.

To Update Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone

When a new update is available, your Apple Watch notifies you. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.

To Update Directly on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:

— Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

— On your watch, open the Settings app.

— Tap General Software Update.

— Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple TV

To Update Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

— Go to Settings System Software Updates and select Update Software.

— If there’s an update, select Download and Install.