Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war

Peck said Trump’s comments make it clear he hoped to use Meng as leverage in trade negotiations with China.

“These words cast a pall over these proceedings,” said Peck. “They reduce Ms. Meng from a human being to chattel. His words amount to an abuse of process.”

Peck said the “abhorrent nature of the president’s words” put a stain on the extradition proceedings and the Canadian justice system.

“The requesting state’s conduct ... has subverted this process, has destroyed the integrity of the process,” said Peck. “The requesting state has not acted in good faith. This is an affront to what is fair, right, and just."

Peck told Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes that the United States views Huawei as a threat and that attacks on China have come from both Republicans and Democrats.

Peck also pointed to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau in December 2019, where he said the U.S. should not sign a trade deal with China unless the case of Meng and two Canadians being held in China was settled.

“The fact that he said it is problematic,” Peck said.