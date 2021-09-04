Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

The plant does have black start capability, but Entergy determined that a small disturbance could knock the plant offline and that it would be better to use it along with electricity from elsewhere for greater stability in balancing the power load, said Entergy Louisiana CEO Philip May.

“If we have the ability to pursue a path ... that allows us to do this in a more controlled and more robust way, that’s going to be the path we pursue,” he said.

Entergy’s transmission troubles were underscored when a high voltage tower crumpled beside the Mississippi River in the New Orleans suburb of Avondale during Ida. The utility says it builds new transmission towers to withstand winds up to 150 mph, but the company has said its oldest towers were only designed to withstand 100 mph (160 kph) winds. It’s unclear how many older towers remain.

Asked that question, Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi replied in an email that the company seeks to upgrade "priority structures” under yearly plans and bring up damaged towers to “more resilient standards” when repairing or replacing them.