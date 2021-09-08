Immigrant Sept. 11 cleanup crews seek residency as a reward

About 800 cleanup workers are treated at the WTC Environmental Health Center, one of several places they could potentially get care.

The medical programs do not ask about immigration status.

About four years ago, Anchaua, the Peruvian immigrant, received $52,000 after filing a claim against the cleaning company he worked for in lower Manhattan after the attacks. Early last year he moved back to Peru to assist her elderly mother and a sick brother.

He decided, however, to return to New York this year after not finding work in his homeland and concluding that he needed to continue medical treatment. He asked the U.S. government for a humanitarian visa, which was denied. He crossed the border illegally through Mexico last month.

Luis Soriano, another cleanup worker, also left for Latin America but decided not to return to the U.S.

“My mother was getting old so I moved to Ecuador in 2016. But my health wasn't great," said the 59-year-old artisan mannequin maker in a phone interview.

Soriano cleared debris for three months around Fulton Street. He still sometimes feels fatigue or shortness of breath.. Medication for that, however, is expensive in Ecuador and he can’t afford it, he said.

“We need to be remembered. We were all immigrants who contributed to the U.S. We worked hard there, paid taxes, grew old there. Some cleanup workers I knew died of cancer,” he said. “We should all be remembered for what we did.”

