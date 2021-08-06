In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern

“It’s really like a no shirt, no shoes, no service thing,” he said. Proof of vaccinations would be added to the list of conditions necessary to receive service.

New York City is not mandating that residents be vaccinated but is goading them into doing so by preventing them from partaking in some aspects of public life. Already, most children are required to show proof of vaccinations against a host of childhood diseases to enroll in public schools.

“We’re not going to see vaccination wagons out on Fifth Avenue lining people up,” Burris said. “We're not going to see government order people to be vaccinated. It’s going to be delegated to employers and restaurants and gyms and so on.”

New York City has mostly reopened its economy after being roiled by the outbreak. Bars and restaurants have welcomed customers back inside their establishments.

Tourists like Vasu Pabbaraju, visiting from San Jose, California, are also returning. He and his family were snapping photos at Times Square before grabbing a table at a nearby Olive Garden.