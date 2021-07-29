In Robinhood's stock debut, a tumble and then sharp swings

Such worries may have dragged Robinhood's stock down in its early trading, a notable move when stocks traditionally get a pop in their first day.

The initial pricing for the stock and its early fall were discouraging signs for Sandra Marvel, a 49-year-old investor from Raymore, Missouri, who had been planning on buying shares.

“I completely abandoned my plan,” she said. “It doesn’t look good. I think there are a lot better trades out there.”

Marvel, who left her job in insurance sales last year to trade stocks full time, has been using Robinhood since 2018.

Jeffrey Colindres-Soto, a 26-year-old from Miami, was a Robinhood user who did buy the stock, 20 shares for $33.85 apiece. But it may not be long before he sells it.

“If it gets to $38, I make my profit, and that’s it,” he said. If it goes the other way, the valet-parking supervisor plans to dump the stock before it goes below $35.50.

“I expected a pop,” he said. “But once it started dipping the way it did, I think a lot of people just started to leave because they already knew that was the sell-off right there.”