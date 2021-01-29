Inside the Reddit army that's crushing Wall Street

"That's a huge deal."

Lana Swartz, assistant professor of media studies at the University of Virginia, describes the subreddit's financial spin on the kind of nihilism seen on 4chan as the idea that its users should have a "relaxed" relationship with their money. She characterized the spirit this way: "Let it come. Let it go. Because the kind of secret that the elites know is that money is. B.S., and only by knowing that money is B.S. can you accumulate a lot of it, which should be your goal."

That ethos on WallStreetBets not only encourages risky trades, but also trading the entirety of your net worth or portfolio in a single risky trade — a financial move that would be sure to make any certified financial advisor bleed from their ears.

"It's not even the ends that matter. It's the means. It's the fact that you're placing this bet, that's where the value in all this is. Sure, you may get money, or you may end up broke, but you played the game, and you did it in some crazy way," Blackburn said.

"It is a little bit scary, though, right? Because this is real money. And any time you are more interested in the game than the outcome, that can be incredibly dangerous."

***

4Chan meets a Bloomberg terminal