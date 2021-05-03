Intel to invest $3.5B in New Mexico plant for microchips

Most of the world's chip manufacturing happens in Asia. Intel is the only company currently producing chips in the U.S.

President Joe Biden's infrastructure package proposed spending $50 billion to boost the semiconductor industry in the U.S., but New Mexico's elected leaders said nearly $20 million in homegrown tax incentives and economic development funding were key to landing Intel's latest investment.

The incentives include a recently approved program for using a percentage of gross-receipts tax and compensating revenue from the construction phase of projects to help businesses with land, building and infrastructure costs.

Intel's plan in New Mexico marks one of the largest single investments by a private company in the state. The governor said the incentives amount to just a fraction of what Intel will be investing and of indirect jobs and revenue that will come from the project. Intel already employs about 1,800 workers at the site and has an annual economic impact of about $1.2 billion.

The Rio Rancho plant will be retooled to focus on what the company bills as an advanced packaging system for stacking its chips that will allow for better performance and more capabilities for artificial intelligence, graphics or whatever applications customers are working on, Esfarjani said.