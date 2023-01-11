Is it our civic duty to pay taxes? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 72: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a recent study by the IRS that finds 88 percent of Americans think it's not at all acceptable to cheat on their taxes, but yet only 44 percent believe it is their personal responsibility to report anyone who refuses to pay what they owe.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
Don’t worry, the IRS isn’t hiring an 'army' of auditors — here’s what’s really happening, by Ryan Ermey, CNBC
Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts, by Michael R. Sisak, Jill Colvin and Chris Rugaber, The Associated Press
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
