It's not just GameStop worrying Wall Street about a bubble

NO DISCOUNTS TO BE FOUND

— Perhaps more worrisome is that prices have been soaring across the stock market at a much faster pace than corporate profits. The two tend to track each other over the long term, so big dissociations give pause. One measure popularized by Yale's Shiller looks at the S&P 500's price against profits produced by companies in the prior 10 years, adjusted for inflation. Since 1881, only once has it been more expensive than it is now — during the dot-com bubble. It came close just before the crash that helped usher in the Great Depression.

IPWhoa

— Massive support from the Federal Reserve means dollars are sloshing around markets looking for investments, and young and money-losing companies are rushing to take advantage by selling their stock to the public for the first time. Companies raised more than $60 billion last year through IPOs of their stock, the most since the dot-com bubble peaked in 2000, according to data compiled by Jay Ritter at the University of Florida. Within tech companies, only 19% of IPOs were for profitable companies last year, compared with the more typical 49% of the last two decades.

SPAC, CRACKLE, POP?