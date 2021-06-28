Jacobs’ post-pandemic runway: Parading puffers in patterns

The models, who included Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, often wore knit hoods or caps with brims, with braids coming out the back. And they wore chunky black platform shoes, one of which fell off its owner early in the show. (A resourceful model finally gave it a healthy kick to the side of the runway.)

The puffer theme got wildly inventive, with puffer collars to wrap around the neck (and reach up to the ear), or puffer stoles to wrap around the shoulders. The show closed with a series of brightly colored garments in orange, pink, purple or sunshine yellow. One could imagine they were a nod to the designer’s mood: His program notes began with the word "Happiness."

“On the journey back to doing what we love most, in the wake of immeasurable loss, loneliness, fear, anxiety and uncertainty, I am reminded of why creativity is so vital to our existence, to life,” Jacobs wrote.

He explained that his company’s decision to skip the pandemic seasons, when many labels featured digital presentations, "allowed us to slow down, reflect, ruminate, reevaluate, grieve and take a thorough inventory of what works, what doesn’t work, what we love, what we are willing to let go of and what has value, importance and meaning.”