 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK
0 Comments
AP

JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK

FILE- In this March 16, 2017, file photo, a Jet Blue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport.

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue is not departing New York.

The low-cost airline announced Tuesday that it will keep its headquarters in Queens and expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue had considered moving its headquarters to Florida when its lease at a building in Long Island City ends in 2023. The airline already operates a training center in Orlando and has a subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale.

Instead, the airline said that after going through a competitive bidding process it intends to stay in New York where it began in 1998. The airline will negotiate a new lease for its headquarters building.

CEO Robin Hayes said New York is still a great place to live, work and visit, and JetBlue wants to help the city recover from the pandemic.

The announcement was praised immediately by leaders in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said JetBlue’s growth at JFK Airport will create thousands of new jobs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the airline has promoted travel to the entire state. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's recovery means keeping iconic companies like JetBlue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires in California

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News