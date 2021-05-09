Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition

It’s not his field of expertise, but, Giannini said, “They figure, ‘You’re young, you understand social media.’ So that’s what I do.”

The internship will be over by the end of summer, so he may be back on the job hunt. He is also applying to law school.

For college grads who do find jobs, the “onboarding” process, through which they meet co-workers and become acclimated to their employer's culture, has had to occur in an entirely new remote setting.

Still, that hasn't always worked out so badly. Some companies have ramped up their efforts to make new employees feel welcome, even if they are working remotely.

Dominique Davis, a senior at Tennessee State University, interned with Toyota last summer from her family home in Danville, Illinois. Yet she said she met just as many people then as she did in the summer of 2019, when she interned at the company's headquarters in Plano, Texas.

“I think I networked even more this term than being in the building,” she said. “It forces you to reach out. It’s less awkward, less intimidating. I would have conversations on a daily basis with the VP of my department. Normally, you can’t just go into his office and sit down and have a conversation.”