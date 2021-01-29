Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine seems to protect against COVID-19, but not as well as some two-shot rivals

Related to this story
The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
An Ohio family, kicked out of a youth basketball league after the mom refused to wear her mask over her nose, wants the decision reversed.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.
McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO
Your Tuesday morning headlines: McConnell backs off filibuster fight with Schumer; wintry weather in the Midwest; another Twitter ban of Trump ally. Get caught up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
Get today's latest virus news: $1.9T virus relief talks underway; Biden reinstates foreign travel restrictions; 2 in 5 Americans live near strained ICUs; Birx notes Trump's 'parallel' data.
Today's presidential roundup: Biden signs order reversing Trump's ban on transgender people in military; will sign "buy American" order; plus, John Kerry's climate message to world.
For the first time since 1983, Anheuser-Busch isn't advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. See some highlights of its ads through the years.
A man who was earlier charged with firing a gun into the air just before Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during protests in Kenosha was charged Tuesday with arson, alleged to have set a dumpster on fire.