Judge allows Nevada tribes to join fight over lithium mine

The Bureau of Land Management, which is overseen by the Interior Department, said it didn’t oppose allowing the colony to intervene, but lawyers for Lithium Nevada said they do.

The company said a review has included “substantial consultation” with local tribes that never raised similar concerns, while it spent $10 million on the permitting process in an effort to move to the next stage of development and production.

The land agency “consulted with the authorized representatives of the federal recognized tribes and therefore, there is no legal basis to grant intervention based on individuals of a tribe now asserting different interests through the RS colony or The People for the first time,” the company's lawyers said.

They added that Atsa Koodakuh Wyh Nuwu/People of Red Mountain isn't a tribe defined under the National Historic Preservation Act.

Du ruled Wednesday that the tribes have shown “a significantly protectable interest that would be impaired were they not allowed to intervene."