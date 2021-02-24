Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based Belk on Wednesday, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting the debt load for the beleaguered department store chain.

The judge approved the plan during a hearing in Houston, The Charlotte Observer reported. The move provides the ailing chain with financial breathing room as it wrestles with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's the first step in a plan in which owner Sycamore Partners transfers a large stake of the company to its lenders while maintaining control.

“This is a rare Chapter 11, your honor, where everyone wins,” Steven Serajeddini, a lawyer for Belk, told Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur at a Wednesday morning hearing.

“Nobody wanted to see a liquidation here,” Serajeddini said. Belk pledged to have no layoffs or store closures as a part of the bankruptcy. Still, filings that Belk distributed to lenders hint that cuts could come after it exits bankruptcy.