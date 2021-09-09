Judge: County can't ban water delivery to Hmong pot farmers

Authorities estimate there are 5,000 to 6,000 greenhouses growing pot in the Big Springs area, with as many as 4,000 to 8,000 people tending them, most of them Hmong and immigrants of Chinese descent who have moved to the area in the last five years.

Recreational marijuana became legal in California in 2018, but the illegal marketplace continues to thrive. Growing, processing or selling pot requires a license and the businesses must pay taxes — costs that illegal operations don’t have. Legal businesses say they are being undercut and have urged authorities to crack down.

In Siskiyou County, officials this spring approved ordinances that prohibit selling well water without a permit and ban water trucks on the roads leading to the subdivision after residents complained the expansion of the greenhouses was causing local wells to go dry and because of a rise in violent crime.

The permit forms are all written in English, despite a language barrier for some residents, and the county requires anyone who signs an application to swear not to violate any county rules, which Mueller notes includes not having a proper water supply at their homes.