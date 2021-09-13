Judge digs deeper into PG&E's suspected role in Dixie Fire

The troubleshooter testified that he tried to contain the fire by traversing the treacherous terrain and emptying a pair of 2 1/2 gallon fire extinguishers, as well as trying to dig breaks around the vegetation. He estimated those efforts started shortly after 4:40 p.m. July 13.

But the worker, who has been with PG&E for 10 years, first began to investigate a problem along the line around 12:30 p.m. that day after getting an non-urgent notification from the utility. He testified that he initially used binoculars to scan the area from well below the problem area, but couldn't see any evidence of a tree leaning into a power line or other obvious issues.

He said that prompted him to drive a circuitous route on unpaved, bumpy roads and a bridge and with no cellphone service and limited coverage for radio transmissions.

In his questions, Alsup pressed the troubleshooter on why he didn't go to a nearby PG&E switching station to turn off the power to the line after realizing he couldn't determine what was wrong. The troubleshooter testified that he could only take that action if he was ordered to do so by utility management because it would involve cutting power to customers.