Judge orders $8M asset freeze for ex-Ohio utility regulator

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Columbus has frozen $8 million in assets of Sam Randazzo, a former Ohio utility regulator and current target of an FBI investigation, to preserve the assets for future collection.

Franklin County Judge Chris Brown filed the order Thursday in response to a motion filed this week by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as part of a lawsuit against Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

Yost in a motion last week seeking to add Randazzo and two fired FirstEnergy executives to the lawsuit, said he would seek forfeiture of $4.3 million the company admitted paying Randazzo in January 2019 for his future help as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Randazzo was appointed as Ohio's top utility regulator by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in February 2019 and took office two months later.

Yost in the asset seizure motion said Randazzo had transferred a home worth $500,000 to his son and had sold four properties worth a combined $4.8 million. Brown froze the $8 million in assets after a hearing with Yost's office Thursday.