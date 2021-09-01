Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge prepared to rule Wednesday on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades.

If Judge Robert Drain confirms the plan, estimated to be valued at $10 billion, it could cap years of litigation. Members of the Sackler family would give up ownership of the company and pay $4.5 billion while the company is converted to a new entity with its profits being used to fight the epidemic. Objectors could appeal the ruling.

Drain began the hearing shortly after 10 a.m. but had yet to rule by late morning. He has made rulings that appear to favor accepting the plan, including overruling objections on some insurance issues.

The role of Purdue and the Sacklers in selling a product that caused so much harm, as well as the number of parties involved, “makes the bankruptcy cases before me highly unusual and complex," he said Wednesday.

The next steps become murkier if the judge sides with a handful of holdout states and activists by rejecting the plan. Parties in the case could head back to the drawing board, and long-paused lawsuits against the company and Sackler family members would likely resume.