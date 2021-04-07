Judge rules pretrial against opioid firm; cites delays, lies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has made a rare move to rule against an opioid firm before a civil trial over its role in the epidemic, saying there was a “coordinated strategy” by the company and its attorneys to delay proceedings, deprive plaintiffs of information and interfere with the administration of justice.

In Sullivan County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Chancellor E.G. Moody entered the default judgment against Endo Pharmaceuticals, saying the company willfully withheld records during legal discovery to gain an edge at trial. In the ruling, the judge cited a dozen falsehoods from Endo's legal team as the case played out.

The ruling finds the opioid manufacturer and another Endo subsidiary liable and sends the case right to a trial over damages.

“Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances,” Moody wrote. “Anything less would make a mockery of the attorneys who play by the rules and the legal system.”

The company indicated Wednesday that it plans to appeal the judge's orders in the case, calling them “procedurally, factually, and legally deficient.”

The plaintiffs have sued for $2.4 billion. The judge wrote they have “expert testimony that supports that amount.”