Judge urges talks between Purdue Pharma and holdout states

A federal bankruptcy judge on Friday urged states that oppose a settlement plan with Purdue Pharma to try to work out differences with the OxyContin maker before he issues a ruling next week.

During a videoconference hearing, Judge Robert Drain warned of lengthy and expensive appeals if he approves the plan over their objections.

“Time is no one’s friend,” he said, noting that legal delays can keep settlement money from flowing to victims of the opioid crisis and programs to address the epidemic.

He encouraged the 10 states that continue to oppose the settlement to use the next few days to negotiate with with Purdue and members of the Sackler family who own it.

“It would be a real service to millions, if not tens of millions of people, if the objecting states or at least some subset of them were able to resolve their differences with the Sacklers,” Drain said.

The judge said he expects to issue his ruling Wednesday on a reorganization plan for Purdue that would settle some 3,000 lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant.