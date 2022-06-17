 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale

  • Updated
  • 0

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the listing agents describing the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The sale of the 3-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.

The Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and also served as the first KFC headquarters, but was sold to a local couple years ago.

The listing does not include a sale price. Listing agent Morgan Hancock said that potential buyers will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and show proof of at least $5 million cash on hand.

People are also reading…

“The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles,” Hancock said in the statement. “The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand that will not only fight to maintain its legacy, employees and staple dishes here in this community, but potentially expand the Claudia Sanders brand nationwide.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup: Qatar prepares to host estimated 1 million fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News