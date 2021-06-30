Key part of US residency program for investors set to expire

Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop said the South Carolina Republican needed more time despite the looming deadline. “He would like to negotiate a long-term compromise with all parties that allows for the program to be successful while improving program integrity.”

Despite the bipartisan sponsorship of the bill, the prospects for it being revived, or restoring the authorization without the changes, are uncertain. Lawmakers are wary of the overall program and Republicans in general have become increasingly anti-immigration.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a component of the Department of Homeland Security that administers the investment visa program, said in a statement that it was evaluating the effects of the lapse in authorization.

The agency also said it is considering administrative actions to “modernize and ensure the integrity” of what's formally known as the EB-5 program.

“Our agency fully supports the EB-5 program and the many benefits it provides in boosting jobs, the economy, and particularly in providing assistance to distressed communities with foreign capital investment in the United States,” it said.

Congress created the program to encourage investment from overseas and spur job growth in 1990, when the country was in recession.