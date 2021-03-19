L.L. Bean sees sales boom amid pandemic's push to outdoors

Smith praised the workers who endured the crazy year.

“They were resilient, resourceful, innovative. We took care of them from a safety perspective, and they took care of our customers,” he said.

L.L. Bean benefited from two of the hottest retail segments during the pandemic -- comfort items like slippers, pajamas and loungewear, along with outdoor gear like hiking boots, fishing gear and canoes, both of which were “right in line with the consumer psyche,” Smith said. All told, the company picked up 1 million new customers during the pandemic, he said.

“L.L. Bean probably had the best of both worlds because it targets both of those segments,” said Neil Saunders, analyst at New York-based GlobalData Retail. Other beneficiaries included retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods and Lululemon, he said.

For L.L. Bean, it was quite a transformation for a company that previously pared its product line, reduced its workforce and tightened its generous return policy against a backdrop of flat sales for five consecutive years.