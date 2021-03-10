LA opens its first tiny home village to ease homeless crisis

Units cost $7,500 each, including labor and materials, and were shipped as ready-to-assemble stacks of panels from builder Pallet Shelter in Everett, Washington. The total cost of the project was about $5 million, according to Kerkorian's office, with the majority spent on re-routing water, power, and sewer lines to the site. Hope of the Valley gets a $55 per person daily reimbursement from the city to cover three meals and social services for residents.

“The primary concern was, can we actually fit all these units on the site? And once we did that. we said, can we make it a little more playful? Can we offer a bit more privacy?” said lead architect Nerin Kadribegovic with Los Angeles-based Lehrer Architects.

Hope of the Valley is constructing two more tiny home villages in North Hollywood, including one with 100 units that will be the largest in California, Craft said. More are planned in other neighborhoods.

Advocates for the homeless applaud the effort, saying every bit of shelter helps amid the deepening crisis. But Pete White, director of the advocacy group Los Angeles Community Action Network, knocks Chandler Street’s units for their bare-bones design, saying they look like “the shed where you keep your lawnmower.”