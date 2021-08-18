Labor chief joins Manchin for West Virginia coal mine trip

West Virginia has lost thousands of jobs in the past decade as companies and utilities explore using other energy sources such as natural gas, solar and wind.

Democratic candidates for president have struggled in recent years to connect with voters in West Virginia, in part due to a push toward clean energy under the Obama administration. Still, despite his promises, coal did not come roaring back under President Donald Trump, though he again won the state of West Virginia in 2020 by an overwhelming margin in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.

Earlier this year, the United Mine Workers Union, the nation’s largest coal union, said it would accept Biden’s plan to move further away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition” that includes thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner.

In June, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Manchin, the only Democrat currently holding statewide elected office in West Virginia, on a tour to promote the Biden administration's plans to involve the once-booming coal state in the development of clean energy.