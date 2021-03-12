Labor movement targets Amazon as a foothold in the South

A win in Bessemer, where the vast majority of the workforce is Black, would have additional significance as a launchpad for new political organizing in the South, where Democrats want to build on recent successes.

That could prove decisive in newfound battlegrounds like Georgia, which Biden pulled into the party's presidential column for the first time since 1992 and where Democrats won two Senate races. It could be a building block in GOP-dominated states like Alabama and Mississippi. And any domino effect nationally could boost Democrats in old industrial Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Ohio, where Republicans have gained ground.

Biden drew plaudits from labor leaders with a recent video address pushing the right to organize through “free and fair elections," although he did not directly mention the Amazon campaign.

The ongoing mail vote by almost 6,000 workers is the largest union push ever at Amazon, one of the world’s wealthiest companies. The election, which runs through March, also ranks among the largest single organizing efforts in Southern history. It follows a series of failed organizing votes at automobile assembly plants -- Nissan in Mississippi in 2017, Volkswagen in Tennessee in 2019, among others -- that have flocked to the region over the last three decades.