Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

“Typically, when they have to do that to hire somebody, they kind of have to do it to keep the people they have," she said. "So you get kind of an across-the-board wage effect."

Unions may also be benefiting from frustration among working class Americans over wages that, adjusted for inflation, have been stagnant for decades. That discontent helped drive President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, particularly in states in which auto and steel industries once thrived — as well as the outsize support for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for president as a Democrat.

“They simply have not benefited from the economy over the last three decades,” Schurman said of many American workers. “That anger is going to go somewhere. And if I were a union organizer right now, I’d be really excited.”

During the contract talks with Volvo Trucks, workers felt more confident about demanding a better contract because other jobs were open, noted Mitchell Smith, regional director for the UAW in the South.

President Joe Biden, who has frequently vowed to help create “good-paying union jobs," has also appointed a more worker-friendly National Labor Relations Board to settle disputes with employers.