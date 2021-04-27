Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

The Global SuperTanker can dump up to 19,200 gallons (72,678 liters) of water or flame retardant in six seconds and fly as low as 200 feet (61 meters) above the ground to do its work. It can be refilled in just 13 minutes.

Domestically, the SuperTanker has been used mostly in California and in Oregon in 2018. Washington and Montana fire officials said the SuperTanker has not been used in their states, so the elimination of it will not affect their fire response this season.

“There’s always the possibility that by having it unavailable in California or Oregon where it’s typically operated, you know, that may put other pressures on the system. Aircraft we rely on might be committed there, but we don’t see any direct impact,” DeGrosky said of Montana's wildfire response.

Officials from Montana and Washington said they would ensure access to additional planes and helicopters through their state fire department's and regional and national contracts for other aircrafts for the upcoming season.

The SuperTanker has also been deployed in Israel in 2016 and in Chile in 2017. Costs can run as much as $250,000 a day.

