Latest rail plan would put tunnel under Long Island Sound

Robert Yaro, a planner at the University of Pennsylvania and the former president of the Regional Plan Association, developed the latest model. Because of recent improvements in tunneling technology, he said, it's not as far-fetched as it sounds.

“There are 36 tunnels of this length or longer that have been built or are under construction around the world in the last 10 years alone — over 100 in the last 20 years," he said. “This is what the world is doing.”

Critics have dismissed the plan, noting that over the decades, officials have failed to get local and environmental approvals for much smaller transportation ideas, such as an expressway that would link Hartford and Providence, Rhode Island, or even an expansion of state Route 11 in eastern Connecticut, a highway meant to finish a link between Hartford and New London, that currently dead-ends after 7 miles.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said that with the commitment of Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to improving transportation infrastructure, he is among those who believes the time is right to start thinking about improving train travel in the Northeast.