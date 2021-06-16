Latinas left US workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery

Oseguera works with Latinas in different industries and hears firsthand why so many haven't returned to the workforce.

“They’re worried about going back and getting sick,” Oseguera said. “My hope is also that those jobs really reconsider the way that we have been working with essential workers to not only have a secure environment but also have access to paid family leave, paid sick leave, access to fair pay, so that we can really recover from the last year of not being part of the workforce.”

For Ciara Fernandez Faber, going back to work also depends on the work-life balance she needs to care for her toddler. Faber, who lives in Denver, left her job as an attorney when her son's preschool closed. Her husband is a doctor, and it wasn't an option for him to stay home with him.

“To my experience, like, it doesn’t matter what profession it is, it just seems like across the board it’s impacted Latina women more. I don’t know if it’s like values that we place on work-life balance or child care issues. I don’t know,” Faber said.

Associated Press writers Alexandra Olson in New York City and Chris Rugaber in Arlington, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Galván covers issues impacting Latinos in the U.S. for the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/astridgalvan

