Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

A church spokesman said in a statement that James Huntsman resigned his church membership last year and called his claims “baseless.”

Contributions "are used for a broad array of religious purposes, including missionary work, education, humanitarian causes and the construction of meetinghouses, temples and other buildings important in the work of the Church,” Eric Hawkins said in the statement.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after a former church investment manager filed a whistleblower complaint with the IRS, which The Washington Post initially obtained in December 2019.

The complaint alleged that the church has misled members and possibly broken federal tax rules for religious organizations by using an affiliated investment arm to set aside about $1 billion a year from the $7 billion that the faith receives annually in member donations.

In the lawsuit, Huntsman says he repeatedly demanded the return of his donations following the whistleblower complaint but the church's corporation refused, "effectively taking the position that it could do whatever it wanted with tithing funds.”

Hawkins has said the claims are “based on a narrow perspective and limited information.”