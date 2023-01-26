Lawsuit claims Fireball Cinnamon mini-bottles contain no whiskey, company using ‘deceptive labeling’

Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.

A class action lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois alleges the makers of the whiskey have been slapping “deceptive labeling” on its mini-bottles.

Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois on Jan. 27, according to TODAY.

Her lawyers provided photos of Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey in comparison. They allege the bottles of “Fireball Cinnamon Whisky” and “Fireball Cinnamon” are pretty much “indistinguishable,” the news outlet reported.

The lawsuit also breaks the usage of certain phasing on the bottles, Delish reported. “Using the words ‘With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors’ is a clever turn of phrase because consumers who strain to read this will [not] see how it ‘Natural Whisky’ is distinct from ‘Other Flavors,’” the lawsuit claimed. “They will think the product is a malt beverage with added natural whisky and other flavors.

“What the label means to say is that the product contains ‘Natural Whisky Flavors & Other Flavors,’ but by not including the word ‘Flavors’ after ‘Natural Whisky,’ purchasers who look closely will expect the distilled spirit of whisky was added as a separate ingredient,” the lawsuit continues.

