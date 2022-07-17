 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.

Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his “Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks” every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit said Bass Pro is misrepresenting the socks in its ads because it says they are “The last sock you’ll ever need to buy” because of the lifetime warranty.

Slaughter said in the lawsuit that the warranty was a major factor in his decision to buy the socks.

