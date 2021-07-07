Lin-Manuel Miranda sees art and philanthropy with same lens

Luis added that they had that character in mind in choosing the organizations to help.

“It’s to make sure that we continue to help those organizations that are helping people like Sonny — refugees, immigrants, people who are coming and are trying to figure out how to make it here,” he said.

Lin-Manuel said that highlighting the story of an undocumented immigrant was important to him.

“I think that’s one of the things art can do that headlines can’t always do,” he said. “Now, you feel like, you know someone who’s going through this. You know Sonny, and it just it goes into your bloodstream in a different way.”

He said the donations are another way of demonstrating support.

“We’re at our best when we’re celebrating our promise,” Lin-Manuel said. “So many people come here from all over the world because of this promise that we export — and that we so often fall short of. If you work hard, there is a possibility of a better life. We want to help the organizations that help to make that possible for folks who make that journey.”

Lin-Manuel said it's vital to showcase both the successes and the struggles of being an immigrant.