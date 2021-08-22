Live updates: Henri causes traffic delays in Connecticut

———

2:30 p.m.

Towns throughout New Jersey reported heavy rains and street flooding beginning Saturday night. Some places got as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) by midday Sunday.

Television video footage showed some spots where flash flooding or overflowing brooks had left numerous cars stranded, some with water up to their windows.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12NJ that the storm in the state had so far been a rain event but “a big rain event.” He said the state had been spared very windy conditions although the winds may pick up later. “It’s a good day to stay home,” he said, urging people to stay off the roads.

Marshall Shepherd, director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia and former president of the American Meteorological Society, said Henri was reminiscent in some ways of Hurricane Harvey, a slow-moving storm that decimated the Houston area in 2017, exacerbated when bands of rain set up east of the city, a phenomenon meteorologists call “training.”

———

1:30 p.m.

Rhode Island has reopened major bridges in the state to traffic but restrictions remain in place for some vehicles.