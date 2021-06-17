Lordstown Motors reverses, says it has no firm truck orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Struggling electric truck maker Lordstown Motors said Thursday it doesn't have any firm orders for its vehicles, just days after its president said the company had enough to maintain production through 2022.

Questions have been mounting about whether Lordstown Motors has enough money to stay in business and about its previous claims that it already had presold 100,000 of its Endurance pickup trucks.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez resigned on Monday, the same day the company acknowledged one potential buyer that committed to a large number of preorders doesn’t appear to have the resources to complete that transaction, and other preorders appear too vague or weak to be relied on for purchases.

A day later, company President Rich Schmidt said during a meeting of the Automotive Press Association of Detroit that Lordstown was on track to begin making the Endurance in the fall and had enough binding orders to keep going through 2022.

But the company on Thursday said the statements about the orders were not accurate.