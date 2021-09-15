Los Angeles County votes to phase out oil and gas drilling

Sentinel Peak Resources, owner of Inglewood Oil Field, did not respond to calls and emails for comment on the motion.

Inglewood Oil Field is adjacent to several Black communities, including Baldwin Hills, Ladera Heights and View Park, where residents have worried about the field’s impact on their health and the local environment for at least a decade. Residents have complained of foul odors from the wells and say they have seen oil bubbling through sidewalk cracks in their neighborhoods.

“There are tens of thousands of people who live in very close proximity to oil wells, 73% of whom are people of color,” Mitchell said in an interview before the vote. “So, for me, it really is an equity issue.”

Inglewood Oil Field was the site of a spill in April when a pipeline leaked more than 1,600 gallons (6,000 liters) of oil, according to the California Governor’s Office Emergency Services. Supporters of the phaseout have said that shutting down drilling will move the region closer to environmental equity.